Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
IVZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.