Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.