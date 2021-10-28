Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 30th

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

HBI stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

