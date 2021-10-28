Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of ET opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

