Graham Co. (GHM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 23rd

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.