Splintershards Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Splintershards has a market cap of $81.11 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.