National Western Life Group, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

NWLI opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Western Life Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of National Western Life Group worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.