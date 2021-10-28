National Western Life Group, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
NWLI opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
