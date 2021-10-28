Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

TRTN stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

