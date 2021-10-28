Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 120.84 ($1.58) on Thursday. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.13.
