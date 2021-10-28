Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 490.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

