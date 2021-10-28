Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Seaways by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

