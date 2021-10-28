Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

PXD opened at $188.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

