Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE STNG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $916.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

