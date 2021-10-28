Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.