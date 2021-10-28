Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $316.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.30.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

