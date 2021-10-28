Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Issued By Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The stock has a market cap of C$41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$71.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

