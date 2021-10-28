TELUS Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE TU opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

