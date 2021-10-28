WEX Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

WEX stock opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

