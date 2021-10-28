Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

