Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

ES stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

