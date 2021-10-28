Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS.

Shares of AHT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.