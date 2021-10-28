Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 208,611 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.37 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

