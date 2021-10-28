Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

