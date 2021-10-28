$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.85 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

