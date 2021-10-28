Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $23,207.64 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta R. Thoma sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $23,207.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

