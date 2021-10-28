The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

CHEF opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

