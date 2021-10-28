Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.92. 58,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,349,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

