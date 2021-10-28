Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

