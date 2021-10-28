Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the lowest is $3.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a PE ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

