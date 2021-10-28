Textron Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

