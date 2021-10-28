American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

