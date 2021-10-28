Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $2,487,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00.

AMRC stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

