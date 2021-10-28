Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

