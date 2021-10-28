TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head-To-Head Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.47 $357.68 million $0.75 13.61 Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.63 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.10

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. TIM pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lumen Technologies pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Lumen Technologies -4.65% 16.28% 3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TIM and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.61%. Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Summary

TIM beats Lumen Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

