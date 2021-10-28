Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $42.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

HOOD stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $103,696,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

