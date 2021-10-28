Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY):

10/26/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

10/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/13/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

10/11/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank AG has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

