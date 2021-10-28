Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHY stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.