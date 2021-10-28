Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CHY stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
