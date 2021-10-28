Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Grows By 250.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAR opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

