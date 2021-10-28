DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 595.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DLHC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DLH has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DLH by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DLH by 30.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in DLH by 30.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

