Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $141.15 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ontology has a market cap of $774.28 million and $141.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00431764 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041737 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

