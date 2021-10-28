Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $133.69

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.69, but opened at $128.09. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $128.42, with a volume of 3,253 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

