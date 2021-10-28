Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $212,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 266.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,397 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Raymond James lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

