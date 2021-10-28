Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.49. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 557,774 shares trading hands.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

