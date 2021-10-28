California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBIZ by 144.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 399.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.