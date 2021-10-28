Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

