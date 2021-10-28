VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16,392.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $16,392.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,978.41 or 1.00127276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00584210 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,242,025 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

