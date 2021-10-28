Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 51.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

