Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 154.10 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

