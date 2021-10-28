Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.99. The firm has a market cap of £999.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

