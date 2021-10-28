Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $598,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.