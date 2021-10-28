Capital International Investors Sells 4,514,175 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,514,175 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.90% of State Street worth $535,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.